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$1000 Minute: Monday, July 13th

$1,000 Minute
Published July 13, 2026
By Charlie
  1. This Canadian legend played a free show in Downtown Barrie on Saturday Night.
    Kim Mitchell


  2. At Starbucks, how many ounces is a Venti Cup of Hot coffee?
    20oz 

  3. Who is the Mayor of Barrie?
    Alex Nutall 


  4. What colour mask did the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Donatello wear?
    Purple 

  5. What colour are the laces on a standard baseball?
    Red 


  6. Special agents Mulder and Scully were the main characters on this TV series of the 90's?
    The X-Files 


  7. What Major Tennis Championship wrapped up this weekend in England?
    Wimbledon


  8.  What is the 2nd thing you're supposed to do if your clothes catch on fire?
    Drop (Stop, Drop, and Roll) 

  1. What is the name of the hospital in Midland, Ontario?
    Georgian Bay General Hospital 


  2. If a box holds 24 pencils. How many pencils are in 5 boxes?
    120 

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