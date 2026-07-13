$1000 Minute: Monday, July 13th
Published July 13, 2026
By Charlie
- This Canadian legend played a free show in Downtown Barrie on Saturday Night.
Kim Mitchell
- At Starbucks, how many ounces is a Venti Cup of Hot coffee?
20oz
- Who is the Mayor of Barrie?
Alex Nutall
- What colour mask did the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Donatello wear?
Purple
- What colour are the laces on a standard baseball?
Red
- Special agents Mulder and Scully were the main characters on this TV series of the 90's?
The X-Files
- What Major Tennis Championship wrapped up this weekend in England?
Wimbledon
- What is the 2nd thing you're supposed to do if your clothes catch on fire?
Drop (Stop, Drop, and Roll)
- What is the name of the hospital in Midland, Ontario?
Georgian Bay General Hospital
- If a box holds 24 pencils. How many pencils are in 5 boxes?
120
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