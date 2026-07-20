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$1000 Minute: Monday, July 20th

$1,000 Minute
Published July 20, 2026
By Charlie

1) Who are the 2026 FIFA World Cup Champions?
Spain

2) If Dale got a birdie on a par 5, how many strokes did it take him to hole out?
4

3) What TV family lives at 742 Evergreen Terrace?
The Simpson’s


4) What famous music festival took place in 1969? On a dairy farm in New York?
Woodstock

5) Marzipan is made primarily from which nut?
Almonds

6) What is the capital of British Columbia?
Victoria,

7) Canadian scientists Frederick Banting and Charles Best are credited with discovering what important medical treatment?
 Insulin

8) What is O2 more commonly known as?
Oxygen

9) What is the name of Batman’s butler?
Alfred

10) Which Kool FM Artist released albums titled 19, 21, 25, and 30?
Adele

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