$1000 Minute: Monday, July 6th

1) Sadly, Canada was knocked out of the FIFA World Cup tournament by this team.

Morocco





2) What event took place in Barrie’s Heritage Park over the weekend?

Ribfest





3) What was the name of the man-cub in Disney’s The Jungle Book?

Mowgli







4) What gets wetter, the more it dries?

A towel







5) What Swiss chocolate bar is famous for its triangular pieces and contains honey and almond nougat?

Toblerone







6) What do you call a pizza topped with mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, and fresh basil?

Margherita pizza







7) Leanne has 24 cookies. She gives 9 to her coworkers and then bakes 15 more. How many cookies does she have now?

30 cookies (24-9=15 +15= 30







8) What do you call the part of the drum that you strike with the stick?

Drum-skin/ drum head







9) What is Garfield the Cat’s favourite food?

Lasagna







10) In baseball, what number spot in the batting order is the cleanup hitter?

4th