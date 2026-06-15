$1000 Minute: Monday, June 15th
Published June 15, 2026
By Charlie
- Who did Canada face in their opening match of the Fifa World Cup on Friday?
Bosnia and Herzegovina (Just Bosnia is accepted)
- What is the name of the water park in Canada's Wonderland?
Splash Works
- Mr. Dress Up, a children's Television star, kept all of his costumes and props in this mysterious box. What was it called?
Tickle Trunk
- We all get packages from the UPS Driver, but what does UPS stand for?
United Parcel Service
- Snoopy, Charlie Brown, Woodstock and Lucy are all characters from this Comic Strip created by Charles Shultz?
Peanuts
- Slippery When Wet, New Jersey and Keep the Faith are just some of the Albums by this Rock band?
Bon Jovi
- What is 15% of 200?
30
- What do we call the bones that make up your spine?
Vertebrae
- What luxury food is harvested from sturgeon eggs?
Caviar
- What was the first full-length animated feature film released by Disney?
Snow white and the Seven Dwarfs
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