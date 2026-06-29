$1000 Minute: Monday, June 29th
Published June 29, 2026
By Charlie
- Who did the Toronto Maple Leaf's select with the first overall pick of the 2026 NHL Draft?
Gavin McKenna
- Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, and the rest of the gang reunited for the final installment of this stunt comedy franchise, which opened on the weekend. What is it called?
Jackass
- Baseball players often spit out the shells of this popular dugout snack while waiting to bat. W what is it?Sunflower seeds
- On what part of the body is an ascot worn on?
The Neck
- What is the sum of all angles inside a triangle?
180 Degrees
- What mountain range runs along the border of Alberta and British Columbia?
The Rocky Mountains
- What part of the human body pumps blood?
The Heart
- If you have 75 nickels, how much money do you have in total?
$3.75
- A Stop sign is what shape?
Octagon (8 sides)
- What do you call it when a golfer scores 2 under par on a hole?
An Eagle
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
Advertisement
Advertisement