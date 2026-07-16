$1000 Minute: Thursday, July 16th
Published July 16, 2026
By Charlie
- Name one of the two teams playing in this years Fifa World Cup Finals?
Spain or England/Argentina
- Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey opens in theatres today. It's based on the epic journey of which legendary Greek hero? Odysseus
- What fruit is dried to make a prune?
Plum
- Located off the coast of mainland Italy, this is the largest island in the Mediterranean Sea. What is it?”
Sicily
- Which female singer joined the hip-hop group The Black Eyed Peas during their rise to fame in the mid-2000s?Fergie
- Name one of the current judges on TV's American Idol?
Luke Bryan, Lionel Ritchie, or Carrie Underwood
- If Canada turned 159 years old this year. In what year did Canada celebrate its 150th birthday?
2017
- What 1980s movie features the famous line “Nobody puts Baby in a corner”?
Dirty Dancing
- Which country is famous for the Eiffel Tower?
France
- A farmer has 17 sheep. All but 9 run away. How many sheep are left?
9
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