$1000 Minute: Thursday, July 9th
Published July 9, 2026
By Charlie
- Actress Mya Hawke from Stranger Things celebrated her birthday yesterday. Who is her famous Mom?
Uma Thurman
- What ingredient gives Jell-O its signature jiggle?
Gelatin
- Louis Tomlinson is performing at Scotiabank Arena next week. Which Boy Band was he in?
One Direction
- In sports like volleyball and tennis, what is the term for a serve that lands untouched in the opponent's court? Ace
- To be declared the winner of a Chess game, you must get your opponent's king in what?
Checkmate
- When listing the days of the week alphabetically, which day would come first?
Friday
- What is the name of Barrie's Beach by the yacht club?
Johnson's Beach
- In the classic Western series The Lone Ranger, what was the name of the Lone Ranger’s famous white horse? Silver
- Back in the day, what did new dads traditionally hand out to celebrate the birth of a baby?
Cigars
- What chocolate treat is known for having a toy surprise hidden inside a plastic egg?
Kinder Surprise (Kinder Egg)
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