$1000 Minute: Thursday, June 11th
Published June 11, 2026
By Charlie
- Canada kicks off its FIFA World Cup 2026 journey tomorrow in Toronto, what stadium is hosting the match?
BMO Field (Toronto Stadium during the FIFA World Cup)
- In the children’s books, which young turtle famously learns to tie his shoes, ride a bike, and count by twos?Franklin the Turtle
- What gas does a CO detector detect?
Carbon Monoxide
- According to legend, how many herbs and spices are in Colonel Sanders' Original Recipe chicken?
11
- This Supreme Diva is "Coming Out" to Casio Rama on August 14th ?
Diana Ross
- On a standard drum kit, which cymbal is used primarily to keep the rhythm?
Hi-hat
- ‘Disclosure Day’ hits theatres tomorrow. It’s the new summer blockbuster from this two-time Oscar-winning director. Who is it?
Steven Speilberg
- What influential talk show host created the production company Harpo Productions?
Oprah
- What type of tall, freestanding clock often has a swinging pendulum and chimes every hour?
Grandfather Clock
- What financial document do you write to pay someone directly from your bank account?
Cheque
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