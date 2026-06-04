$1000 Minute: Thursday, June 4th
Published June 4, 2026
By Charlie
- Finish this line from Jack and the Beanstalk "Fee Fye Fo Fum, I smell ....
"The Blood of an Englishman
- When you sweat during exercise, drinks like Gatorade and Powerade are designed to help replenish what in your body?
Electrolytes
- What controversial pizza topping is found on a Hawaiian Pizza?
Pineapple
- What is the name of the star at the center of our Solar System?
The Sun
- The Sahara, the world's largest hot desert, is located on what continent?
Africa
- This actress, known for playing Lara Croft in Tomb Raider and the title character in Maleficent, is turning 50 years old today?
Angelina Jolie
- This Canadian Artist's trio is playing a private fundraising event for Gildas Club this Sunday?
Matthew Good
- What is the name of the Italian-style pasta tubes typically stuffed with meat and baked in sauce?
Cannelloni (or manicotti)
- Snap, Crackle and Pop are the Mascots for this Breakfast Cereal?
Rice Krispies
- What long-running animated show features the town of Quahog?
Family Guy
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