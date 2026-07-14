$1000 Minute: Tuesday, July 14th
Published July 14, 2026
By Charlie
- Yesterday was Harrison Ford's 84th birthday. Which famous archaeologist has he portrayed in a series of blockbuster films?
Indiana Jones
- How many teams are still playing for the World Cup?
4 (France vs Spain & England vs Argentina)
- Which Canadian TV network is ending its long-running broadcast of Hockey Night in Canada after more than seven decades?
CBC
- In the board game Monopoly, what colour property is Marvin Gardens?
Yellow
- How many continents are there on Earth?
7
(Europe, Africa, North America, South America, Australia (Oceania), Asia, Antarctica)
- What year did Canadian Bryan Adams famously write a song about?
1969 (Summer of 69)
- A Polliwog grows up to become what?
Frog (A Polliwog is another name for a Tadpole)
- What province is home to Banff National Park?
Alberta
- Which famous artist painted The Last Supper?
Leonardo DaVinci
- If an ice cream store served cones with 3 scoops, and Leanne ordered 6 cones. How many total scoops will there be?
18
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