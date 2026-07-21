$1000 Minute: Tuesday, July 21st
Published July 21, 2026
By Charlie
- Which Canadian superstar joined Madonna, Shakira, and BTS as one of the headliners for the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final halftime show?
Justin Bieber
- According to the commercials, Sonny the Cuckoo Bird went Cuckoo for what breakfast cereal?
Coco Puffs
- What is the name of the Galaxy that our solar system is a part of?
The Milky Way
- The slogan “Two for me, none for you” was famously used to advertise which chocolate bar?
Twix
- What is the name of Toronto's WNBA Basketball team?
Tempo
- Of all the stringed musical instruments, which has the most strings?
A Piano (88)
- How many chambers does the human heart have?
4
- Who was Canada's First Prime Minister?
John A MacDonald
- “What was the name of the fictional park where Yogi Bear and Boo Boo lived?”
Jellystone Park
- What electronic toy from the 1990s would beep to remind owners it needed attention?
Tamagotchi
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Kempenfest will kick off on Friday, July 31st with Jamie Fine taking the OLG Mainstage, with special guests...
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