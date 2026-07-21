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$1000 Minute: Tuesday, July 21st

$1,000 Minute
Published July 21, 2026
By Charlie
  1. Which Canadian superstar joined Madonna, Shakira, and BTS as one of the headliners for the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final halftime show?
    Justin Bieber 


  2.  According to the commercials, Sonny the Cuckoo Bird went Cuckoo for what breakfast cereal?
    Coco Puffs 


  3. What is the name of the Galaxy that our solar system is a part of?
    The Milky Way 


  4. The slogan “Two for me, none for you” was famously used to advertise which chocolate bar?
    Twix


  5. What is the name of Toronto's  WNBA Basketball team?
    Tempo


  6. Of all the stringed musical instruments, which has the most strings?
    A Piano (88) 


  7. How many chambers does the human heart have?
    4


  8. Who was Canada's First Prime Minister?
    John A MacDonald 


  9. “What was the name of the fictional park where Yogi Bear and Boo Boo lived?”
    Jellystone Park 


  10. What electronic toy from the 1990s would beep to remind owners it needed attention?
    Tamagotchi

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