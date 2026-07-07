$1000 Minute: Tuesday, July 7th
Published July 7, 2026
By Charlie
- Which SNL alumni reportedly officiated Taylor Swift and Travis Kelces Wedding?
Adam Sandler
- Which country sparked controversy after FIFA overturned a red card decision, removing a player’s suspension?
United States
- The umbilicus is the official name for this body part?
Belly Button/Naval
- Name the TV show from this cast of Characters: Ted, Barney, Robin, and Lily?
How I Met Your Mother
- What’s the nickname for the guitar part that lets players bend notes wildly up and down for dramatic effect?
A Whammy Bar
- Aerosmith's "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing" was a monster song from what 1998 summer Blockbuster? Armageddon
- What do you call a coin worth 10 cents?
A Dime
- Yesterday, this Jumanji Actor turned 47. Who is he?
Kevin Heart
- What province is credited with originating the beloved dessert “Nanaimo bars”?
British Columbia (Nanaimo)
- Which planet is known as the red planet?
Mars
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Charlie June 26 2026
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
Advertisement
Advertisement