$1000 Minute: Tuesday, June 16th
Published June 16, 2026
By Charlie
- Yesterday, this actress best known for playing Monica Gellar turned 62. Who is she?
Courtney Cox
- What other Canadian City is hosting Fifa World Cup Games alongside Toronto?
Vancouver
- This team are the 2026 Stanley Cup Champions?
The Carolina Hurricanes
- What is the name for a cosmetic treatment that focuses on the care and grooming of your feet and toenails?Pedicure
- This bird is a symbol of peace?
A Dove
- According to Folklore, this precious metal can kill a Werewolf?
A Silver (often I the form of a silver bullet)
- How many provinces are there in Canada?
10
- What is the name of the upward force that allows objects to float in water?
Buoyancy (upthrust)
- What type of cuisine is hummus and falafel commonly associated with?
Middle Eastern Cuisine Lebanon, Israel, Palestine, Syria, Jordan, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Yemen, and Egypt)
- The Backstreets Boys just dropped a new single called Bottle Up which will be featured in new movie about these popular pups?
Paw Patrol
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