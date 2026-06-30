$1000 Minute: Tuesday, June 30th
Published June 30, 2026
By Charlie
- What was the name of Francis Ford Coppola's movie trilogy that followed the Corleone family?
The Godfather
- We now know that Canada will be facing this team on July 4th in the FIFA round of 16.
Morocco
- You're supposed to do this when blowing out your birthday candles?
Make a wish
- Back in the 90's, you could watch Friends, Seinfeld, and Mad About You on NBC on this night of the week.
Thursday Night (braded Must See TV Night)
- If you had one of every Canadian Coin currently in circulation, how much money would you have in total?$3.40 (2+1+0.25+0.10+0.05 =$3.40)
- This Kool FM artist, who sings songs like Dial Drunk and The Great Divide, performed at Rogers Stadium last night.
Noah Khan
- Canada was credited with being first to put what controversial topping on Pizza?
Pineapple
- We all have a PIN for our Bank cards, but what does PIN stand for?
Personal Identification Number
- According to landmass, which is larger, Prince Edward Islands or Vancouver Island?
Vancouver Island
- If you don't count Y as a vowel and remove the rest of them, how many letters are you left with?
21 (26 minus A,E,I,O,U= 21)
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