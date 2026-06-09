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$1000 Minute: Tuesday, June 9th

$1,000 Minute
Published June 9, 2026
By Charlie

  1. Which Kool FM Artist, sings: Accidentally In Love, Big Yellow Taxi and Mr. Jones?
    Counting Crows 

2. In addition to the Summer Solstice and National Indigenous Peoples Day, this is also happening on June 21st? Father's Day 


3. This species of fish is known to swim upstream to spawn?
Salmon


4. This species of fish is known to swim upstream to spawn?
Badminton 


5.  E = mc² is a famous equation developed by this physicist?
Albert Einstein 


6. Even though the Blue Jays are Canada's only team in the MLB, there was another before them, Who was it? Montreal Expos (Played from 1969-2004)


7. The Strait of Georgia is located on which coast of Canada: east or west?
West (Between BC and Vancouver Island) 


8. Name the movie based on this cast of actors; Robert DeNeiro, Joe Pesi, Ray Liotta?
Goodfellas



9. This fruit is most commonly red inside, but can also come in yellow or orange-fleshed varieties. What is it? Watermelon 



10. The Canadian Toonie replaced the $2 Bill, and entered circulation in what year?
1996 

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