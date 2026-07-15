$1000 Minute: Wednesday, July 15th
Published July 15, 2026
By Charlie
- Conor McGregor turned 38 yesterday. What Sport does Connor participate in?
MMA/UFC
- Yesterday, it was announced that Toronto FC II is coming to Barrie. What does the "FC" in Toronto FC stand for?
Football Club.
- What cocktail is made with equal parts of Gin, Campari, and Sweet Vermouth?
Negroni
- What was the name of the dog in Disney's Peter Pan?
Nana
- Speaking of Disney dogs, what is the name of Mickey Mouse’s dog?
Pluto
- In The Wizard of Oz, what colour were Dorothy’s famous slippers?
Ruby Red
- Name the actor who portrayed these famous characters: Captain Richard Phillips, Robert Langdon, Jim Lovell?
Tom Hanks (Captain Richard Phillips CAPTAIN PHILIPS, Robert Langdon The DAVINCI CODE, Jim Lovell APOLLO 13)
- What is the smallest prime number?
Two
- What month has the fewest days?
February
- What Shakespeare play features the characters Oberon, Titania, and Puck?
A Midsummer Night's Dream
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