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$1000 Minute: Wednesday, July 15th

$1,000 Minute
Published July 15, 2026
By Charlie
  1. Conor McGregor turned 38 yesterday. What Sport does Connor participate in?
    MMA/UFC 


  2. Yesterday, it was announced that Toronto FC II is coming to Barrie. What does the "FC" in Toronto FC stand for?
    Football Club.


  3. What cocktail is made with equal parts of Gin, Campari, and Sweet Vermouth?
    Negroni


  4. What was the name of the dog in Disney's Peter Pan?
    Nana 


  5. Speaking of Disney dogs, what is the name of Mickey Mouse’s dog?
    Pluto 


  6. In The Wizard of Oz, what colour were Dorothy’s famous slippers?
    Ruby Red

  7. Name the actor who portrayed these famous characters: Captain Richard Phillips, Robert Langdon, Jim Lovell?
    Tom Hanks (Captain Richard Phillips CAPTAIN PHILIPS, Robert Langdon The DAVINCI CODE, Jim Lovell APOLLO 13)


  8. What is the smallest prime number?
    Two


  9. What month has the fewest days?
    February 


  10. What Shakespeare play features the characters Oberon, Titania, and Puck?
    A Midsummer Night's Dream 
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