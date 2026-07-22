$1000 Minute: Wednesday, July 22
Published July 22, 2026
By Charlie
- What was the name of the famous mascot on the Canadian children's TV show Polka Dot Door?
Polkaroo
- Which ice cream company is known for flavours like Cherry Garcia, Chunky Monkey, and Half Baked?
Ben & Jerry's
- Which fast-food burger is made with two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, and onions on a sesame seed bun
?Big Mac
- Jug Head, Veronica and Betty are characters from this popular comic book series?Archie
- Last night the Blue Jays played this team from Tampa Bay?
The Rays
- The steel drum is a musical instrument most commonly associated with what region of the world?
The Caribbean
- Tibet is an autonomous region of which country?
China
- What are male elephants called ?
Bulls
- When youth today says "that's cap" in modern slang, what do they mean??
It's a lie or not true
- The Porcelain thrown is a nickname for wha?
A Toilet
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