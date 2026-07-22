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$1000 Minute: Wednesday, July 22

$1,000 Minute
Published July 22, 2026
By Charlie
  1. What was the name of the famous mascot on the Canadian children's TV show Polka Dot Door?
    Polkaroo 


  2. Which ice cream company is known for flavours like Cherry Garcia, Chunky Monkey, and Half Baked?
    Ben & Jerry's


  3. Which fast-food burger is made with two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, and onions on a sesame seed bun
    ?Big Mac



  4. Jug Head, Veronica and Betty are characters from this popular comic  book series?Archie 


  5. Last night the Blue Jays played this team from Tampa Bay?
    The Rays 


  6. The steel drum is a musical instrument most commonly associated with what region of the world?
    The Caribbean 


  7. Tibet is an autonomous region of which country?
    China


  8. What are male elephants called ?
    Bulls


  9.  When youth today says "that's cap" in modern slang, what do they mean??
    It's a lie or not true 




  10. The Porcelain thrown is a nickname for wha?
    A Toilet 
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