$1000 Minute: Wednesday, July 8th
Published July 8, 2026
By Charlie
- Dwayne the Rock Jhonson is reprising his role of Maui in Disney's new live-action remake of this movie, which opens in theaters on Friday.
Moana
- In the game of Rock, Paper, Scissors, what does Paper beat?
Rock
- The second drummer of the Beatles celebrated his birthday yesterday. Who was it?
Ringo Starr turned 86
- Last night, the Blue Jays played this team from the Bay Area?
The San Fransico Giants
- What dessert is made by freezing a mixture of fruit juice, sugar, and water?
Sorbet
- What is the largest Canadian territory by land area?
Nunavut
- Which Canadian singer is known for the songs “My Heart Will Go On” and “The Power of Love”?
Celine Dion
- What was the name of the Captain in Moby Dick, written by Herman Melville?
Captain Ahab
- If Charlie earns $12 for every dog she walks and she walks 8 dogs in one week, how much money did she make?
$96
- What is the largest organ in the human body?
The skin
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