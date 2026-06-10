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$1000 Minute: Wednesday, June 10th

$1,000 Minute
Published June 10, 2026
By Charlie
  1. Name one of the two teams competing  in the NBA finals?
    San Antoino Spurs or New York Knicks 


  2. An orca whale is also known by this name? 
    Killer Whale 


  3. This event is happening over Kempenfelt Bay on the Weekend in Barrie?
    The Barrie Air Show 


  4. Taylor Swift's new song from the Toy Story 5 soundtrack was inspired by this cowgirl character from the films. Who is she?
    Jessie



  5. If Leanne was playing the squeeze box, what instrument is she playing?
    The accordion


  6. Tonight you can Find Charlie and I at this new restaurant in Park Place for our Wine Down Wednesday event?Moxies 


  7. What is each scoring segment in a game of bowling called?
    Frames 


  8. Back in 1991, this Disney film became the first animated movie ever nominated for Best Picture. What is it?Beauty and the Beast 



  9. Topaz, emerald, and opal are all types of what natural decorative stones often used in jewellery.
    Gemstones



  10. What popular Italian cocktail is made with Aperol, prosecco, and soda water?
    Aperol Spritz 
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