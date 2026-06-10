$1000 Minute: Wednesday, June 10th
Published June 10, 2026
By Charlie
- Name one of the two teams competing in the NBA finals?
San Antoino Spurs or New York Knicks
- An orca whale is also known by this name?
Killer Whale
- This event is happening over Kempenfelt Bay on the Weekend in Barrie?
The Barrie Air Show
- Taylor Swift's new song from the Toy Story 5 soundtrack was inspired by this cowgirl character from the films. Who is she?
Jessie
- If Leanne was playing the squeeze box, what instrument is she playing?
The accordion
- Tonight you can Find Charlie and I at this new restaurant in Park Place for our Wine Down Wednesday event?Moxies
- What is each scoring segment in a game of bowling called?
Frames
- Back in 1991, this Disney film became the first animated movie ever nominated for Best Picture. What is it?Beauty and the Beast
- Topaz, emerald, and opal are all types of what natural decorative stones often used in jewellery.
Gemstones
- What popular Italian cocktail is made with Aperol, prosecco, and soda water?
Aperol Spritz
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