$1000 Minute: Wednesday, June 17th

Which team ended up winning the Larry O'Brien Trophy as 2026 NBA Champions?

The New York Knicks





What was the last name of the working-class family featured on the hit sitcom Roseanne?

Connor





What will be celebrated for many on June 25th?

The last day of school







Name one of the streets part of Barrie's "Five Points" intersection.

Dunlop St, Bayfield St, or Clapperton St







What is the only bird that can fly backward?

Hummingbird







6) Who is the author of The Great Gatsby?

F. Scott Fitzgerald







7) What spice powder is a mix of turmeric, fenugreek, chilli, and cumin?

Curry Powder







8) What does WWE stand for?

World Wrestling Entertainment







9)In Spongebob Squarepants, what kind of animal is Squidward?

Octopus (NOT a squid, despite name)







10) Charlie's lemonade stand had 150 lemonades available, how many did she sell if 10% remain unsold?

135