$1000 Minute: Wednesday, June 17th
Published June 17, 2026
By Charlie
- Which team ended up winning the Larry O'Brien Trophy as 2026 NBA Champions?
The New York Knicks
- What was the last name of the working-class family featured on the hit sitcom Roseanne?
Connor
- What will be celebrated for many on June 25th?
The last day of school
- Name one of the streets part of Barrie's "Five Points" intersection.
Dunlop St, Bayfield St, or Clapperton St
- What is the only bird that can fly backward?
Hummingbird
6) Who is the author of The Great Gatsby?
F. Scott Fitzgerald
7) What spice powder is a mix of turmeric, fenugreek, chilli, and cumin?
Curry Powder
8) What does WWE stand for?
World Wrestling Entertainment
9)In Spongebob Squarepants, what kind of animal is Squidward?
Octopus (NOT a squid, despite name)
10) Charlie's lemonade stand had 150 lemonades available, how many did she sell if 10% remain unsold?
135
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