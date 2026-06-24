$1000 Minute: Wednesday, June 24th
Published June 24, 2026
By Charlie
- This cousin of Kryptonian son Kal-El is getting her own movie which opens in theaters tomorrow. Who is it?Super Girl, Kara Danvers, Kara-Zor-El (all are accepted)
- What sport takes centre stage at the King's Plate?
Horse Racing,(Thoroughbred Horse racing)
- Name one of the Black Suites in a Deck of Cards ?
Spades or Clubs
- Located between New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, what Canadian bay is famous for having the highest tides in the world?
Bay of Fundy
- What does the "J "stand for in PB&J?
Jam or Jelly
- How many times does 3 go into 39?
13
- How does James bond famously order his martini?
"Shaken, not stirred."
- This NWA rapper turned actor is performing at Casino Rama Resort on Friday night?
Ice Cube
- What weather term describes a sudden, burst of strong wind often accompanied by heavy snow that can quickly reduce visibility?
Squall
- This famous soccer superstar from Argentina turns 38 today?
Lionel Messi
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