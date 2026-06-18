$1000 Thursday, June 18th
Published June 18, 2026
By Charlie
- When is the next stat holiday?
July 1st / Canada Day
- This Toronto team is one win away from being the 2026 AHL champions.
Toronto Marlies
- How many points are on the maple leaf on the Canadian flag?
11 Points
- This science fiction tv series follows a timelord who travels in his TARDIS.
Doctor Who
- Which animal is famous for changing its colours?
Chameleon
- In 1922, Frederick Banting made discovery of this hormone in Toronto.
Insulin
- Which European country is shaped like a boot?
Italy
- What is the name of the toy cowboy in Toy Story?
Woody
- How many days are in a leap year?
366
- Who is famous for the song "Purple Rain"?
Prince
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