2nd Annual Washago Carving Event is hoping to raise funds for what is called a Mobi-Mat.

This Event is taking place Friday March 15th to Sunday March 17th held at 3376 Quetton Street in Washago.

Friday 9am to 6pm

Saturday 9am to 6pm

Sunday 9am to 5pm with Action 1pm to 3pm

Our goal is to continue doing upgrades to the Washago Centennial Park by introducing a Mobi -Mat Rec -Path. This is a portable nonslip, roll-up beach access mat for people with disabilities, walkers and or the elderly visitors. It will also greatly benefit parents with strollers or wagons. It is made from recycled plastic bottles, and is lightweight with very low maintenance.

Were having 16 carver’s from Ontario along with 11 vendors on site.

This is a 3 day weekend for families to get out and enjoy, and admission is FREE.