Luke Perry’s Daughter Shares Her Honest Thoughts
Still seems so surreal...
In the wake of the tragic and sudden passing of Luke Perry, which still seems so surreal, he was James Dean for our Gen X generation. Passing at just 52 on Monday, following a massive stroke.
His daughter, Sophie Perry who’s only 18 years-old revealed a very honest and real take on everything through her Instagram…
A lot has happened in this past week for me. Everything is happening so fast. I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support. I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I. I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye. So bear with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.
Luke Perry’s son, Jack Perry is 21 years-old and works as a professional wrestler, (I didn’t see that profession coming either.) Jack was scheduled to be in a match on March 13th in LA but has been removed from the event.