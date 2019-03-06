Luke Perry’s Daughter Shares Her Honest Thoughts

In the wake of the tragic and sudden passing of Luke Perry, which still seems so surreal, he was James Dean for our Gen X generation. Passing at just 52 on Monday, following a massive stroke.

His daughter, Sophie Perry who’s only 18 years-old revealed a very honest and real take on everything through her Instagram…

Luke Perry’s son, Jack Perry is 21 years-old and works as a professional wrestler, (I didn’t see that profession coming either.) Jack was scheduled to be in a match on March 13th in LA but has been removed from the event.