Tributes Continue To Flood Social Media In Memory Of Luke Perry!

Did you know that the first words we heard from Dylan McKay was about bullying?

Dylan McKay’s first words on 90210 were when he stopped two goons from bullying a nerd. Luke Perry played that role with such sensitivity and kindness, and I just can’t stop thinking about his first moment on screen. — Maggie Hendricks (@maggiehendricks) March 4, 2019

Dylan McKay moments:

People around the World are still a little nub after learning that Luke Perry has died after suffering a massive stroke earlier this week; he was just 52.

His career basically launched in the 90’s when he began the character Dylan McKay. He is the reason we all owned ponchos and the reason that many 2000 babies were named Dylan….

Besides his TV success on “Riverdale” ad “Beverly Hills 90210,” he was in a few movies that included: “The Fifth Element,” ”Buffy the Vampire Slayer,“ ”8 Seconds“ and ”American Strays,“ appeared in HBO’s prison drama ”Oz.“ Luke also voiced cartoons including “The Incredible Hulk,” and “Mortal Kombat.”

We will get to see Luke Perry perhaps one more time this summer in the Quentin Tarantino film “ Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.”

Celebrity friends have taken to social media to express their sadness after learning about his death, including Ian Ziering…

Dearest Luke,

I will forever bask in the loving memories we’ve shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here, for those you leave behind. — Ian Ziering (@IanZiering) March 4, 2019

Co-star Shannen Doherty, who played Brenda Walsh, shared this heartbreaking photo shortly after his stroke.



Luke Perry in Buffy! The reason I wanted to be Buffy!

My The bridges I burn light the way…. Dylan McKay!