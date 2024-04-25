Today is National Hug A Plumber Day

National Hug A Plumber Day on April 25th recognizes those who come to our rescue when pipes leak or drains are clogged.

Plumbers have kept the water flowing since ancient Rome. Whether it is a minor leak to a major clog, a plumber will have the right tool for the job.

They also help us install the right pipes and plumbing types when building a house or new business. They’re the water specialists – designing plumbing systems that work when we need it.

Thanks to plumbers, we have hot water on demand. Showers come with a variety of options and kitchens provide the ultimate convenience.

From the moment you wake in the morning to every glass, flush and wash, a plumber makes life easier even if you never have to call one.