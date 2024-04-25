Listen Live

How Much Does Your Workspace Affect Your Productivity?

How motivated are you?

By Kool Mornings

According to a new study, it takes up to two years to get your workspace just perfect!

Ahead of Get Organized Day on April 26, the poll of 2,000 office workers found only 40% are ‘very satisfied’ with their current workspace, be it from home or an office.

Those who were unsatisfied blamed the lack of space, back pain from their chair, and their area being too messy.

Overall, 79% of people take pride in their workspace setup and 86% see their workspace have a “huge” or “moderate” impact on their happiness.

The study found that 83% feel more productive if their workspace is organized and — if it were more organized — believe they could increase their productivity by 38%.

DEODORANT SALES ARE UP BECAUSE PEOPLE ARE BACK IN THE OFFICE

TOP 5 ORGANIZATION TRENDS OF THE PAST 5 YEARS

  • Decluttering their digital life/space – 35%
  • Minimalism – 32%
  • Using space-saving or multi-functional products – 27%
  • Using printed labels – 24%
  • Creating secondary spaces within their home – 22%

