DEODORANT SALES ARE UP BECAUSE PEOPLE ARE BACK IN THE OFFICE

Fun fact: We’ve all apparently been sitting at home stinking the past several years.

The parent company of Degree deodorant and Axe body spray announced deodorant sales are finally rebounding after a huge drop during the pandemic.

As soon as people started working from home, they stopped caring if they smelled like an old shoe. But with people returning to the office, that’s no longer the case.

Sales of “personal care” products were up 8% last quarter, and half of that is from deodorant sales.

Personal care also includes soap and body wash. So we’re also showering more than we have been.

A study last year found once the pandemic hit, there was a huge drop in how often we were showering, wearing deodorant, shaving, and applying make-up. We even started brushing our teeth less.