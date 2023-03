There are SO many things that smell terrible in this world. “Popular Science” looked at Google Trends to figure out the five smells around that house that we hate the most.

Here they are:

1. When a skunk sprays outside and you can smell it in your house.

2. Mildew on your clothes.

3. Cigarette smoke on your clothes.

4. Gasoline on your shoes.

5. Dog pee on the carpet.