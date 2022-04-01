How Your Home Smells, Says A Lot About You!

The way your home smells may be a direct reflection of who you are. In fact, how a person’s home smells can leave a long-lasting impression.

Sixty-nine percent of people worry their homes may smell bad to others. That may be why seven in 10 will do anything to ensure their digs have a good scent.

The average respondent spends $221 per year on items to improve their home’s aroma.

This poll was conducted by Scentsy and found that almost 75% of people won’t have guests over unless their home smells nice.

According to respondents, the worst smells that can prevent guests are smoke, sink water and pets.

Meanwhile, respondents said they want to be greeted with something sweet, floral or even savoury when visiting someone’s home.

Two in three people said they’ve given their home a “signature scent.” Many describe the scent as sweet, consistent with their own cooking, their favourite candle or floral. They said their home’s scent makes them feel relaxed, happy or even energetic.

WHAT DO PEOPLE CARE ABOUT MOST WHEN HAVING GUESTS OVER?

How clean it is – 45%

How it smells – 43%

How it looks – 42%

Where guests can sit/relax – 34%

Having food prepared – 30%

HOW DOES A SIGNATURE SCENT MAKE PEOPLE FEEL?