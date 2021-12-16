THERE’S A NEW “INTERNET” COLOGNE THAT SMELLS LIKE OFFICE CHAIRS AND SWEAT?

There’s plenty to worry about these days, so you probably haven’t spent a lot of time contemplating what the INTERNET might SMELL like. But thanks to a new fragrance, we might have an answer.

There’s a new cologne that’s supposed to smell like the internet. The people who made it talked to a bunch of experts who suggested different scents to include.

It’s not clear how many of them actually got incorporated into the cologne, but one description said it basically smells like OFFICE CHAIRS and SWEAT.

Apparently, it also smells like “the earth”, as a way to incorporate the “world” part of the World Wide Web.

“Scent of the Internet” is available at HighSnobiety.com, and it costs $150 for a single 15-milliliter bottle.