Published June 3, 2026
By Charlie
- Dick Van Dyck played Bert in Disney's Mary Poppins. But what was Bert's profession?
Chimney Sweeper
- If you're attending a Toronto Blue Jays game, in what inning would they sing "Take me out to the ball Game"?7th Inning (during the 7th-inning stretch)
- Rice pudding is traditionally considered what type of dish: sweet or savoury?
Sweet
- Which Star Trek Alum hosted the TV Show Recue 911 which featured real-life emergency rescues reenacted for viewers. William Shartner
- Who won game 1 of last nights Stanley Cup Final?(Either the Las Vegas Golden Knights or Carolina Hurricanes)
Vegas
- Not counting jokers, if you were to remove all face cards from a standard deck, how many cards are Ieft?
40 Cards (Face cards are Jacks, Queens, and Kings: 3 per suit × 4 suits = 12 face cards 52 − 12 = 40 cards)
- What was Rachel's last name on TV's Friends?
Green
- In the Nursery Rhyme Hey Diddle Diddle, who did the Dish runaway with?
The Spoon
- She famously wrote Sense and Sensibility & Pride and Prejudice?
Jane Austen
- If someone is described as “frugal,” what are they like?
Careful with money/ Cheap/ Economical
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