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Published June 3, 2026
By Charlie
  1. Dick Van Dyck played Bert in Disney's Mary Poppins. But what was Bert's profession?
    Chimney Sweeper 


  2. If you're attending a Toronto Blue Jays game, in what inning would they sing "Take me out to the ball Game"?7th Inning (during the 7th-inning stretch)

  3. Rice pudding is traditionally considered what type of dish: sweet or savoury?
    Sweet



  4. Which Star Trek  Alum hosted the TV Show Recue 911 which featured real-life emergency rescues reenacted for viewers. William Shartner 


  5. Who won game 1 of last nights Stanley Cup Final?(Either the Las Vegas Golden Knights or Carolina Hurricanes) 
    Vegas


  6. Not counting jokers, if you were to remove all face cards from a standard deck, how many cards are Ieft? 
    40 Cards (Face cards are Jacks, Queens, and Kings: 3 per suit × 4 suits = 12 face cards 52 − 12 = 40 cards)


  7. What was Rachel's last name on TV's Friends?
    Green 


  8.  In the Nursery Rhyme Hey Diddle Diddle, who did the Dish runaway with?
    The Spoon  


  9. She famously wrote Sense and Sensibility &  Pride and Prejudice?
    Jane Austen 


  10. If someone is described as “frugal,” what are they like?
    Careful with money/ Cheap/ Economical 
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