6:30pm-10:00pm

The 4th annual Power of the Purse fundraiser in support of Dress for Success Orillia and Barrie will take place at the Barrie Country Club on February 1, 2020. Expect an evening of glamour and great fun as you sip complimentary wine from Colio Estates Winery, nibble on complimentary hors d’oeuvres, and watch The Auctionista auction off some of our one-of-a-kind experiences! This year’s live auction brings you some truly amazing offerings, such as Honda Indy 2020 grandstand and paddock passes, tickets to Hamilton, a golf twosome and overnight stay at Taboo Muskoka Resort & Golf, and much more! Our silent auction, like always, will be populated with gorgeous handbags from brands both big and small. We are excited to have Andrea Murray as our MC this year and we are looking forward to seeing you at what is sure to be a great event in support of women in YOUR community!

Tickets available at: https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/dress-for-success-orillia-and-barrie/events/power-of-the-purse-2020/