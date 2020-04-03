5 Easy Science Experiments for Kids

Supplies Needed:

Vegetable Oil

Water

Food colouring

Alka Seltzer tablets

Colour 1/2 cup of water with food colouring.

Take the Alka Seltzer tablets and break them into 2 or 3 pieces. Place them in a small cup or container.

Fill a glass about 3/4 full with vegetable oil. Then pour in the coloured water until the liquid in the cup is about 1-2 inches from the top.

You don’t want it to overflow!

Let the kids take turns adding a piece of an Alka Seltzer table to the cup.

To set up the magic milk science experiment, you only need to grab a few supplies.

Milk

Liquid food colouring

Dish soap

Cotton swabs

Pour a thin layer of milk in a shallow pan.

2. Have the kids add drops of food colouring all around in the milk.

3. Then the kids will pick up a cotton swab and dip it in the dish soap.

4. Then put the cotton swab in the milk – pressing it down in one spot and holding it there for about 15 seconds.

1. Set a water bottle or pop bottle in the middle of a pan to catch the toothpaste.

2. Mix these in a separate container and swirl together for a minute. The yeast will catalyze (or speed up) the reaction.

** 2 Tablespoons warm water

** 1 teaspoon yeast

3. Mix these in your pop bottle:

** 1/2 cup 6% hydrogen peroxide

** 4-5 drops food colouring

** squirt of dish soap





4. Pour the yeast mixture into the pop bottle…and be amazed!