5 Easy Science Experiments for Kids
Including the Lava Lamp experiment
Lava Lamp Experiment
Supplies Needed:
- Vegetable Oil
- Water
- Food colouring
- Alka Seltzer tablets
Colour 1/2 cup of water with food colouring.
Take the Alka Seltzer tablets and break them into 2 or 3 pieces. Place them in a small cup or container.
Fill a glass about 3/4 full with vegetable oil. Then pour in the coloured water until the liquid in the cup is about 1-2 inches from the top.
You don’t want it to overflow!
Let the kids take turns adding a piece of an Alka Seltzer table to the cup.
Magic Milk Science Experiment
To set up the magic milk science experiment, you only need to grab a few supplies.
- Milk
- Liquid food colouring
- Dish soap
- Cotton swabs
- Pour a thin layer of milk in a shallow pan.
2. Have the kids add drops of food colouring all around in the milk.
3. Then the kids will pick up a cotton swab and dip it in the dish soap.
4. Then put the cotton swab in the milk – pressing it down in one spot and holding it there for about 15 seconds.
** 2 Tablespoons warm water
** 1 teaspoon yeast
** 1/2 cup 6% hydrogen peroxide
** 4-5 drops food colouring
** squirt of dish soap
Jello Slime
- 1 cup of cornstarch
- 1 3 oz pack of Jello mix – any brand or color will work great
- 1/2 cup warm water
With just 3 simple ingredients, this comes together for a really fun slime activity everyone will love.
First, combine the cornstarch and jello powder mix in a large mixing bowl until they are well combined.
Next, add in 1/4 of a cup of the warm water into the mixture and stir until it’s well combined. It will be lumpy and difficult to stir once you add water. Don’t worry, just keep working with it.
After this, you’ll need to use your hands to mix in the last 1/4 cup of the warm water. Knead the slime with your hands until the jello is the consistency that you prefer.
We like it to be firm if you squeeze and not drip like a liquid. Pull it slowly and see if it stretches if you pull.
Pull it apart fast and watch it stretch. So fun!
Tips for making jello play slime:
If your slime is too sticky, add more cornstarch. If the slime is too firm, add more water. You can easily work with this slime recipe until it’s perfect!
Walking Water Experiment
- 6 small transparent jars or cups
- Paper towels / kitchen roll
- Liquid watercolour / food colouring
- Water
To begin:
- Take 3 jars and fill them with water
- Add a few drops of liquid watercolour
- You will need to add red, blue and yellow colouring to the jars
