Published June 26, 2026
By Charlie
- A Figure Skate has this, and a hockey Skate does not. What is it?
A Toe pick
- Bagpipes are traditionally associated with the country?
Scotland
- No need for a tetanus shot when you mix Scotch and Drambuie for this cocktail?
Rusty Nail
- On a traditional Bingo Card, in what Colum are you given a free square?
The N Colum (the free space is located in the center square of the N column)
- Known as the "King of the Monsters," what giant reptilian creature is a famous symbol of Japanese cinema?Godzilla
- What classic board game involves moving checkers around 24 triangular points based on dice rolls?Backgammon
- This beverage company has been known to use arctic animals in their marketing campaigns over the years? Coca- Cola
- The Toronto Blue Jays kicked off a 4 game home stand against this team from Texas last night?
The Rangers
- According to the popular saying what does the early bird get?
The Worm
- In the Star Wars universe, what term is used to describe robotic beings like C-3PO and R2-D2?
Droids
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