6-Year-Old Swiftie Gets Reality Check About Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding — and Her Response Is Hilarious

A Kansas City mom’s Instagram reel has gone viral for capturing the priceless moment when her 6-year-old daughter realized she and her family won’t be attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding.

Abby Thomason (@earlyemotions), an early childhood therapist, was driving with her daughters, ages 3 and 6, when the eldest asked her younger sister, “Do you wanna go to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding?” The toddler enthusiastically said, “Yes,” but Abby had to deliver some tough news: “Actually… we are not gonna be invited. Because they don’t know us.”

Her daughter, unconvinced, protested: “Everybody knows Taylor Swift!” Abby replied with a gentle reality check: “Yes, but Taylor Swift doesn’t know everybody else.”

The conversation could have ended in tears, but the 6-year-old quickly shifted gears: “Oh… anyway, let’s put on Hot to Go!” — a response that had social media in stitches. Users praised her humor, with one joking, “I’m gonna start ending a lot more conversations with song suggestions!”

Thomason said the conversation wasn’t planned, but it became a teaching moment about parasocial relationships — the idea that fans can feel like they personally know a celebrity through media and social platforms.

The family is steeped in Swiftie and Kansas City Chiefs culture. Abby has been a fan of Taylor Swift since college and has attended every tour since the Red tour in 2012, while her husband Jeff is a longtime Chiefs season ticket holder. The girls are growing up in a household full of pop and football fandom — so when Travis Kelce started dating Taylor, it was a big deal for the whole family.

The Instagram reel has resonated far beyond her expectations, amassing more than 6 million views and 260,000 likes. Viewers praised the humor, the parenting wisdom, and the little girl’s quick recovery from disappointment — proving that sometimes, the best way to handle a tough moment is to just put on a song and dance it out.