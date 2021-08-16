63% Of Parents Admit ‘Waiting For The Stink’ Before Bathing Their Kids!

A study was done of over 1000 parents with kids ages 0 to 9 about their habits and thoughts about bathing their kids.

The data showed that 69% of parents of children ages 0 to 9 bathe their kids more than they do themselves. That may be because 84% said bath time is a “crucial” part of their child’s daily routine.

The study was sparked when celebrity couple Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard shared their perspectives on bathing their kids.

The study found that 35% of parents prioritize bath time for their young children by sticking them in the shower or bath seven or more times a week, especially when they’re sweaty and smelly.

15% of parents think it’s good to bathe kids every other day while 8% say once a week is fine. There are 4% of parents out there that wash their kids twice a day!

The couple recently made headlines when they revealed on ABC’s “The View” on Aug. 3 that they wait for the “stink” before bathing their kids, Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6.

“I’m a big fan of waiting for the stink,” Bell said. “Once you catch a whiff, that’s biology’s way of letting you know, you need to clean it up.”

The couple followed suit after Kutcher and Kunis went on Shepard’s podcast “Armchair Expert,” saying they only clean up their kids when “you can see dirt on them.” “Otherwise, there’s no point,” Kutcher said.

The survey found that 25% of parents don’t agree with these celebrity bathing habits.