7 Foods the Experts Say You Shouldn't Grill... Including Burgers?!

Summer barbecue season is here, but according to some professional chefs, we've been grilling a few things all wrong.

In fact, one of the biggest surprises on the list is... burgers.

Apparently, chefs say burger fat drips through the grill grates, taking flavour with it. They recommend cooking burgers on a flat cast-iron surface, like a plancha, instead.

Personally? If burgers on the grill are wrong... most of Canada owes Dad an apology.

RELATED: THE 10 WORST FOODS FOR GRILLING -DON'T EVEN TRY

Here are a few other foods they say are better cooked somewhere other than the barbecue:

🥩 Filet mignon

It's too lean and too thick, making it tough to cook evenly over an open flame.

🍕 Pizza

Most grills don't heat evenly, so you can end up with burnt crust and cold toppings. If you're trying it anyway, use a pizza stone.

🐟 Fish (especially salmon)

Many fish cook better over lower heat, and delicate varieties can lose their flavour to the smoke. Tuna and swordfish are better choices.

🐖 Pork chops

Chefs say a frying pan does a better job of keeping all those tasty juices where they belong.

🍢 Shish kebabs

The problem isn't the grill. It's putting meat and vegetables on the same skewer. Veggies usually cook much faster, so keep them separate.

🧀 Soft cheeses

Unless you enjoy watching cheese disappear between the grill grates, save the melty stuff for later. If you want grilled cheese, try halloumi or queso panela instead.

At the end of the day, cook your food however you like. The only rule that really matters is this:

If the neighbours start wandering into your backyard because it smells amazing... you're doing just fine.

And if anyone tells you a grilled burger is "incorrect," politely hand them a hot dog and ask them to leave. 🍔🔥