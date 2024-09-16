8 New Emojis Are Here – What’s Coming to Your Keyboard?

Get ready, emoji lovers! The Unicode Consortium, the organization behind every new emoji you use, has announced its latest batch of icons, and they're bringing some variety to your texts.

This week, the Unicode Standard unveiled eight new emojis set to join the lineup, including a few quirky additions. Here’s what’s coming soon:

A face with under-eye bags (we all know that feeling!)

(we all know that feeling!) A fingerprint

A purple splat symbol

A turnip

A leafless tree

A harp

A shovel

The official flag of Sark, an island in the English Channel

The Unicode Consortium shared the exciting news on X (formerly Twitter), announcing, “Unicode Version 16.0 has been released!” This update brings the total number of characters to a whopping 154,998!

While there are more than 3,700 emojis to choose from, some of the most popular ones remain the classics, like the red heart ❤️, green check mark ✅, fire symbol 🔥, crying face 😢, and sparkles ✨.

But as new emojis rise, others fall. On World Emoji Day (July 17), a report revealed which emojis are most likely to fade into obscurity. Topping the list of potential emoji extinctions? The once-popular “OK” hand emoji 👌, which has become the most unpopular emoji worldwide. In the US, the least-used emoji is the playful winking face with its tongue sticking out 😜.

So, which of the new emojis will you be adding to your favourites? Get ready to send some turnip emojis soon!