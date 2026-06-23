Confession Time: We're Apparently a Nation of Snackers

If you've ever called a handful of crackers, a cheese string, and a few gummy bears "lunch," congratulations... you're not alone.

A new survey of 5,000 Americans found that only 21% consider themselves "meal people." The other 79%? They're proud members of Team Snack.

And honestly, this explains a lot.

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Here are some of the most revealing snack-related confessions from the study:

🥔 53% have eaten an entire bag of chips in one sitting.

At that point, it's no longer a snack. It's a committed relationship.

🍿 39% have gone an entire day without eating a proper meal.

Just a series of increasingly questionable snack choices stitched together like a culinary patchwork quilt.

🍫 18% have lied about what they're snacking on.

"Just having some almonds" has covered up a shocking number of cookies over the years.

⏰ People snack an average of four times a day.

Some of us call that "four times." Others call it "between breakfast and breakfast."

🗝️ 60% have a secret snack stash somewhere in their house.

And apparently, some people take snack security very seriously.

🏕️ 6% have hidden snacks outside their home.

Which raises several questions, including: Are we hiding snacks from family members... or preparing for the apocalypse?

The survey proves that snacking isn't just something we do. It's become a lifestyle. Somewhere along the way, many of us stopped asking, "What's for dinner?" and started asking, "What can I eat while deciding what's for dinner?"