A NEW AI LAWNMOWER IS COMING!

If you’re still not ready to trust your KIDS to mow your lawn, would you trust Artificial Intelligence?

There’s another robot mower on the way that uses AI technology to mow your lawn. It’s called the LawnMeister, and it’s kind of like a Roomba for your lawn, it can navigate obstacles like pets, toys, and even dog poop in the grass.

It doesn’t chaotically zig-zag through your property bouncing off wires, it can mow in straight lines, and can learn the digital boundaries of your yard, so it won’t end up in a neighbour’s lawn or out in the street.

You can block off zones you want to handle yourself, like a kids’ play area or near the garden, and teach it mowing schedules. (Even better, this thing doesn’t play Little League so you don’t have to work around that.)

Naturally, these things aren’t cheap, not that mowers are known for affordability. In a recent Kickstarter, they started at $1,000. The people who backed that project will get their mowers in August. (It looks like that campaign is over now.)

The company says they plan on shifting to retail sales once those orders are fulfilled, but it’s unclear where they’ll be available, and if the price will be the same.