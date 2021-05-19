A NEW APP LETS YOU CHARGE PEOPLE TO MAKE DECISIONS FOR YOU

Would you pay someone to make all your decisions for you? Or, even better, what if they paid you for the privilege to make your decisions?

There’s an app called NewNew that lets you charge people $5 to vote and make choices for you, like what to have for lunch, or who to go out on a date with. Then you just do whatever gets the most votes.

It’s mostly meant as another way for influencers to monetize what they do. And they can charge more for specific things. Like a writer might charge $20 to name a character after you in their next short story. Or you could come up with a prank, and pay a YouTuber to do it.