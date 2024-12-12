A Tyler Shaw Christmas
Get into the Christmas Spirit with a Tyler Shaw Christmas special airing at 4pm on Christmas Eve
Published December 12, 2024
KOOL FM presents: A Tyler Shaw Christmas Special.
Immerse yourself in the holiday spirit, with a 2-hour Radio Special hosted by our good friend Tyler Shaw featuring your all-time Holiday favorites, stories and special guests like Megan Trainor, Train, Leona Lewis, Pentatonix, Kane Brown and many more!
Start your Christmas holidays with Tyler Shaw’s Christmas Special – starting at 4 pm Christmas Eve!
