A WILLY WONKA-THEMED HOTEL ROOM WILL INCLUDE LICKABLE WALLPAPER

A hotel in the U.K. will soon be offering stays in a Willy Wonka-themed room, with LICKABLE WALLPAPER.

This is happening at the Chocolate Box, which is a chocolate-themed hotel in Bournemouth. It’s on the southern coast of England, a little over 100 miles southwest of London if that means anything to you.

In addition to the lickable wallpaper, in “a variety of fruity flavors,” I should add, there’s also a chocolate fountain with fruit and marshmallows for dipping and bowls of candy that can be restocked at no extra charge.

The room key even looks like a golden ticket. Oh, and you can take a bath in chocolate if you want to.

It’s actually not that expensive to stay there, either. It’s about 277 bucks a night. But chocolate baths are extra, about $208 per bath.

And by the way, the lickable wallpaper IS changed in between guests. (???)