Actress Olivia Munn Has Fibromyalgia

After years of illness, Olivia Munn has learned that she has to deal with autoimmune disorder fibromyalgia after receiving the diagnosis a couple of years ago.

Fibromyalgia is a disease that attacks causes a lot of aches and pains, accompanied by fatigue, sleep, memory, and mood issues.

As a result, she had to overhaul her diet and lifestyle to manage the disorder, which is often stress-related.

Munn isn’t the only celebrity to go public with her fibromyalgia fight – Lady Gaga and Lena Dunham also struggle with the disorder.