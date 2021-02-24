Listen Live

Actress Olivia Munn Has Fibromyalgia

It's manageable!

By Dirt/Divas

After years of illness, Olivia Munn has learned that she has to deal with autoimmune disorder fibromyalgia after receiving the diagnosis a couple of years ago.

 

Fibromyalgia is a disease that attacks causes a lot of aches and pains, accompanied by fatigue, sleep, memory, and mood issues.

 

As a result, she had to overhaul her diet and lifestyle to manage the disorder, which is often stress-related.

 

Munn isn’t the only celebrity to go public with her fibromyalgia fight – Lady Gaga and Lena Dunham also struggle with the disorder.

Related posts

The Tragically Hip To Receive 2021 Humanitarian Award

Pokémon Cards Are All The Rage Again

Mandy Moore Welcomes A Baby Boy!