Hello From London: Adele Reportedly Back in the Studio

It looks like the long wait for new music from Adele may finally be coming to an end.

According to reports, the Grammy-winning superstar is back in the recording studio after taking a break from music following the end of her Las Vegas residency in November 2024.

The singer largely stepped out of the spotlight after wrapping up her hugely successful run at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, telling fans at the time that she planned to take some time for herself.

Now, a new report suggests Adele has returned to her musical roots.

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The singer has reportedly travelled from Los Angeles to London and has been spotted at Church Studios in North London, the famous recording studio owned by producer Paul Epworth.

For longtime fans, that's a notable location. Adele recorded portions of her blockbuster 2015 album 25 there, including some of the songs that helped make it one of the best-selling albums of the decade.

Sources claim Adele has been spending at least two weeks writing and recording new material.

While no album title, release date or official announcement has been revealed, the reports are enough to get fans excited.

After all, Adele doesn't release music often. But when she does, the entire music industry tends to stop what it's doing and listen.

And let's be honest. The world could probably use another Adele album. We've all had enough life experiences since the last one to need a good cry.