Adele Set to Make Her Acting Debut in Tom Ford’s Cry to Heaven 🎬✨

Adele is officially adding actress to her resumé — and of course, she’s doing it in the most glamorous way possible. Fashion legend Tom Ford has tapped the powerhouse singer to co-star in his upcoming adaptation of Anne Rice’s novel Cry to Heaven, marking Adele’s first-ever film role.

Ford’s production company confirmed on Wednesday that the Oscar winner (for Best Original Song, but still) will step into the world of film as part of the project, which Ford is writing, directing and producing. If anyone can make a debut feel like high fashion, it’s him.

🎭 What’s the Movie About?

Published in 1982, the novel takes place in the lush, dramatic world of opera in 18th-century Italy. The story follows two men from opposite ends of society — one raised as a peasant, the other born into Venetian nobility — whose lives intertwine in an emotional and musical saga.

Given Adele’s vocals and Tom Ford’s love for beautiful, brooding storytelling? This might be a match made in cinematic heaven.

🎥 Tom Ford’s Third Film

This marks Ford’s third major film after:

A Single Man (2009) — a romantic drama that earned serious critical love

(2009) — a romantic drama that earned serious critical love Nocturnal Animals (2016) — a stylish psychological thriller starring Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal

If his track record says anything, this will be visually stunning, emotional, and very, very Tom Ford.

📅 When Can We Watch It?

Cry to Heaven is currently in pre-production with a planned release in late fall 2026, which gives us plenty of time to speculate about:

What kind of character will Adele play?

how dramatic her costumes will be,

and whether she’ll bless us with a soundtrack moment (manifesting it).

One thing’s for sure — Adele’s acting debut is shaping up to be anything but subtle.