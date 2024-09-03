Adele Says Goodbye (For Now)

Adele has dropped some major news that might leave fans reaching for the tissues. The 36-year-old global superstar recently announced that she’ll be stepping away from the spotlight for a while—possibly a very long while—after wrapping up her Las Vegas residency in November.

During her final show in Munich on August 31, Adele got candid with the crowd. She revealed that while she has 10 more shows left in Vegas, once those are done, fans won't be seeing her for "an incredibly long time." Cue the collective gasp.

So, what’s behind this decision? Adele explained that she’s been in the non-stop grind of touring and performing for almost three years.

Now, she’s ready to hit pause and focus on living the life she’s been building. “I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself, and I want to live it now,” she shared, visibly emotional. “I want to live my life that I’ve been building, and I will miss you terribly.”

For those wondering why she’s finishing up in Vegas, Adele clarified that Munich was supposed to be her final stop. However, she felt compelled to deliver the last few shows in Sin City for fans who missed out when she fell ill in 2022. True to form, the Grammy winner is committed to giving her all, even if it’s the last time for a while.

Adele also mentioned that this has been the “longest” period she’s ever spent performing and that she likely won’t commit to such a rigorous schedule again. So, if you’re one of the lucky few with tickets to her remaining shows, cherish every moment!

Her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Colosseum will run until November 23, and after that, it’s anyone’s guess when she’ll return to the music scene.

Adele first captured our hearts in 2008 with her debut album 19 and hasn’t stopped wowing us since. Her second album, 21, became a record-breaking sensation, and her latest, 30, released in November 2021, marked a triumphant return after a five-year hiatus.

While fans will undoubtedly miss her, Adele’s decision to take a break is a reminder that even icons need time to recharge. Here's hoping she enjoys every moment of her well-deserved downtime, and whenever she’s ready to come back, we’ll be here waiting.