Adidas Has Teamed Up With ‘The Simpsons’ To Create New Ned Flanders Shoe

Adidas recently unveiled the first look at their new Ned Flanders shoes, based on the beloved Simpsons character, and plenty are interested.

The new Adidas McCarten shoes will feature a mixture of browns, greens, and pinks, reflecting Flanders’ look in the series. According to NME, no official release date for the shoes has been announced at this time.

Along with images of the shoes, Adidas also unveiled the packaging for the shoe, showing the character holding up a sign saying “left-handers rule!” Hopefully, they aren’t for left feet only.

Now, it’s only a matter of time before someone finds an old episode where ‘The Simpsons’ predicted this.