Agora: Path of Light is a Spectacular Attraction
Nightly until Oct. 25 at Blue Mountain Village
Between the Fall colours, the natural surroundings, entertainment and incredible food Blue Mountain Village now has a new attraction receiving all kinds of well earned attention.
Introducing, Agora: Path of Light…
- 3 km long circular walking path
- Based on 5 elements of the cycles of life in nature: Air, Space, Earth, Water & Fire
- There are five main attractions on the Agora trail; “The North Wind” representing Air, “The Dream” represents Space, “Sabia” is earth, “Aqua” for water and “Hearth” for fire
- Agora comes to life with the language of light
- It’s a journey of learning where one can communicate with nature
Experience Agora: Path of Light nightly until Oct. 25th at Blue Mountain Village.
Tickets are here.