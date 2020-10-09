Listen Live

Agora: Path of Light is a Spectacular Attraction

Nightly until Oct. 25 at Blue Mountain Village

By Darryl on the Drive, Kool Parents, Kool Travel

Between the Fall colours, the natural surroundings, entertainment and incredible food Blue Mountain Village now has a new attraction receiving all kinds of well earned attention.

Introducing, Agora: Path of Light

  • 3 km long circular walking path

  • Based on 5 elements of the cycles of life in nature: Air, Space, Earth, Water & Fire
  • There are five main attractions on the Agora trail; “The North Wind” representing Air, “The Dream” represents Space, “Sabia” is earth, “Aqua” for water and “Hearth” for fire
  • Agora comes to life with the language of light
  • It’s a journey of learning where one can communicate with nature

Experience Agora: Path of Light nightly until Oct. 25th at Blue Mountain Village.

Tickets are here.

